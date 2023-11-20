The Freehold Estate in Rochdale, where Awaab lived and where there have been significant problems with damp and mould (picture: Guzelian)

Others have less complicated feelings. Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd and councillor Daniel Meredith wrote to the regulator, saying they and others “believe that [the changes go] against the mutual co-operative of RBH”.

Saiqa Naz, a campaigner against the Seven Sisters demolition plans, says the move has caused residents distress and has “undone” some of the trust Ms Arrowsmith built with them. “It saddens me that they seem not to have learned much from what happened with Awaab, that at a time where they should be repairing relationships with residents, they are causing them distress, when they would go further working with residents [rather] than leaving them behind.”

Ms Newton argues that the move is an “exchange of theoretical power for genuine voice”.

“Some of the feedback we’ve had from the rep body through this process has been that they’ve always felt like the decisions were made by the board and they were just rubber-stamping them. It’s a tokenistic approach to engagement,” she says, adding that it is about making sure tenants are involved “at every level” in the development of decisions.

“Some of the feedback we’ve had from the rep body through this process has been that they’ve always felt like the decisions were made by the board and they were just rubber-stamping them. It’s a tokenistic approach to engagement”

Ben Clay, an organiser at GMTU, says RBH has dedicated staff “trying to make up for poor management decisions, and the neglect of social housing tenants and their homes in the past”. He says employees reported more “openness to challenge” while Ms Arrowsmith was in post. “What concerns us most is the danger that RBH will slip back into bad habits, stop listening and genuinely involving residents, and retreat to a command and control bunker mentality. [This] is exemplified by the attempt to impose demutualisation by stealth, by stripping the tenant and employees’ representative body, the heart of the mutual, of any power to direct

the strategy of RBH, or hold the executive team and the board accountable.”

He says GMTU feels RBH has “not yet acknowledged the institutional racism that was clearly demonstrated in the Housing Ombudsman’s special report”, and “we know that along with disability discrimination, these

are areas [where] RBH has a lot of work to do”.