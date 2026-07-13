A year on from the Spending Review, optimism meets reality

At a local level, the May election results confirmed something that has been emerging for some time. We no longer live in a simple two-party political world. The old assumptions are breaking down.

Voters are increasingly willing to switch allegiances, and political support is becoming more fragmented and place-based, with local priorities and local leadership often cutting through national party loyalty. Political fragmentation is the new normal. And one of the key drivers is that in many places, communities feel left behind.

Even now, changes within a governing party can bring a moment of adjustment for the sector, as we build new relationships and navigate new priorities. But with that change also comes an opportunity, a chance for the sector to step forward, and demonstrate its value and potential impact.

“Despite the operating pressures, providers are not pulling back – they are stepping forward. There is real ambition in those bids, and a clear determination to keep delivering meaningful change at scale”

The direction of travel on housing is likely to remain positive, but that in itself is not enough. The housing crisis is too deep, the need is too great and the economic case for investment is too strong for momentum to be anything less than essential.

What is clear is that the sector is not standing still. The recent round of Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) submissions has cut through the noise. Despite the operating pressures, providers are not pulling back – they are stepping forward.

There is real ambition in those bids, and a clear determination to keep delivering meaningful change at scale, even in an environment that is far from straightforward. That matters and is reflected in the programme being oversubscribed.

All this tells us something important. The constraint is real, but so is the ambition and intent to deliver.

This highlights a wider truth. Realism and ambition are not exclusive. In fact, the strength of the sector has always been its ability to hold both at once.

That’s why we must avoid the temptation to swing from optimism to pessimism.

The Spending Review has provided a platform. The SAHP shows that the sector has more ambition than ever before. But if we are serious about delivery, we need an honest conversation about what the current operating environment allows, where the gaps are, and what needs to change if that ambition and positivity is to translate into homes on the ground.

Certainty is useful. Intent is encouraging. But delivery is what ultimately matters. And delivery depends on focus, stability and a willingness to stay the course. That is how we will be judged as we enter into a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The housing sector has always been at its best when it combines ambition with pragmatism, optimism with honesty, and long-term vision with a relentless focus on delivery.

The next year will undoubtedly bring more political change and more economic uncertainty. It always does.

But the need for good homes, affordable homes and thriving communities remains constant. And if we maintain housing at the centre of the national conversation, irrespective of who is in charge or how fragmented the political landscape becomes, then we will have turned a year of realism into one of real progress against our shared ambition.

Nick Atkin, chief executive, Yorkshire Housing