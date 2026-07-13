A year on from the Spending Review, optimism meets reality

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A year is a long time in housing, and an even longer time in politics. Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, reflects on what has changed since the Spending Review
Just over a year ago, the Spending Review gave the housing sector something it had been craving for years – long-term certainty. After a prolonged period of political turbulence, the review felt like the moment the aircraft captain finally switched off the seatbelt signs.
Against this backdrop, the prospect of a stable financial settlement was warmly welcomed. Housing associations could plan with greater confidence, boards could think beyond the next 12 months, and development pipelines that had been sitting on the drawing board suddenly stuttered back into life.
That optimism was entirely justified. But a year is a long time in housing, and an even longer time in politics.
The Spending Review was important and necessary, but the value of that settlement has been steadily eroded by world events outside housing. Inflation has remained stubbornly high, borrowing costs have stayed higher for longer, skills shortages continue to constrain capacity, and the cost of building new homes has continued to rise. At the same time, the demands placed on housing associations have also increased.
Building desperately needed new homes remains a priority, but this sits alongside equally pressing responsibilities to improve the quality and safety of existing homes, support communities, and respond to increasing levels of housing need.
“Realism can be a strength. It allows us to have an honest conversation about what can be delivered, what else we could do and where the biggest opportunities are”
The simple truth is that the original settlement doesn’t stretch as far as many of us hoped it would.
That’s not a criticism of the Spending Review, nor is it meant to seem ungrateful. It is simply a reminder that the headline numbers and real-world delivery are not always the same thing.
Certainty is valuable, but certainty alone doesn’t build homes. Delivery depends on whether funding keeps pace with economic conditions and policy reflects the practical challenges of building and maintaining homes in 2026 and beyond, rather than assumptions from 12 months ago.
That leaves the sector in a more sober place than it was a year ago, but not a less positive one. In fact, realism can be a strength. It allows us to have an honest conversation about what can be delivered, what else we could do and where the biggest opportunities are.
At the same time, the political landscape around us has shifted dramatically. Just as the turbulence seemed to ease and we began to relax, we found out that we will soon have our seventh prime minister in 10 years, marking another significant shift in the political landscape.
At a local level, the May election results confirmed something that has been emerging for some time. We no longer live in a simple two-party political world. The old assumptions are breaking down.
Voters are increasingly willing to switch allegiances, and political support is becoming more fragmented and place-based, with local priorities and local leadership often cutting through national party loyalty. Political fragmentation is the new normal. And one of the key drivers is that in many places, communities feel left behind.
Even now, changes within a governing party can bring a moment of adjustment for the sector, as we build new relationships and navigate new priorities. But with that change also comes an opportunity, a chance for the sector to step forward, and demonstrate its value and potential impact.
“Despite the operating pressures, providers are not pulling back – they are stepping forward. There is real ambition in those bids, and a clear determination to keep delivering meaningful change at scale”
The direction of travel on housing is likely to remain positive, but that in itself is not enough. The housing crisis is too deep, the need is too great and the economic case for investment is too strong for momentum to be anything less than essential.
What is clear is that the sector is not standing still. The recent round of Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) submissions has cut through the noise. Despite the operating pressures, providers are not pulling back – they are stepping forward.
There is real ambition in those bids, and a clear determination to keep delivering meaningful change at scale, even in an environment that is far from straightforward. That matters and is reflected in the programme being oversubscribed.
All this tells us something important. The constraint is real, but so is the ambition and intent to deliver.
This highlights a wider truth. Realism and ambition are not exclusive. In fact, the strength of the sector has always been its ability to hold both at once.
That’s why we must avoid the temptation to swing from optimism to pessimism.
The Spending Review has provided a platform. The SAHP shows that the sector has more ambition than ever before. But if we are serious about delivery, we need an honest conversation about what the current operating environment allows, where the gaps are, and what needs to change if that ambition and positivity is to translate into homes on the ground.
Certainty is useful. Intent is encouraging. But delivery is what ultimately matters. And delivery depends on focus, stability and a willingness to stay the course. That is how we will be judged as we enter into a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
The housing sector has always been at its best when it combines ambition with pragmatism, optimism with honesty, and long-term vision with a relentless focus on delivery.
The next year will undoubtedly bring more political change and more economic uncertainty. It always does.
But the need for good homes, affordable homes and thriving communities remains constant. And if we maintain housing at the centre of the national conversation, irrespective of who is in charge or how fragmented the political landscape becomes, then we will have turned a year of realism into one of real progress against our shared ambition.
Nick Atkin, chief executive, Yorkshire Housing
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