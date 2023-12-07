A2Dominion appoints chief customer officer

Ian Wardle, chief executive of A2Dominion, said: “Having acknowledged past performance issues, A2Dominion is committed to supporting and empowering frontline colleagues, enabling them to make real-time decisions that impact effectively for customers.

“The decision to create our first-ever executive director for customers will help us to achieve this, and will give this area the dedicated focus and resource it requires.”

In September, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) placed the G15 member on its gradings under review list amid an investigation that may result in a downgrade to non-compliant.

The RSH said that A2Dominion, which currently holds a V2 viability grading and a G1 governance grading, was being investigated in relation to an issue that may result in a downgrade to a non-compliant grade.

Non-compliant grades occur when a provider falls to G3 or G4 for governance or V3 or V4 for viability under the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement once completed.