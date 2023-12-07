A2Dominion appoints chief customer officer

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A2Dominion has appointed a chief customer officer to improve resident experience and address “past performance issues”.
Kate Gascoigne has taken the newly created position on a permanent basis, having worked as interim chief customer officer since September. She had been a consultant for the landlord since February 2023.
The role combines complaints, customer experience, housing services and specialist housing into a single, customer-focused team with a new strategy, A2Dominion said. More than 200 candidates were considered for the role.
Described as a customer experience specialist, Ms Gascoigne has already been involved in improving customer frontline services for the 38,000-home landlord, including the launch of a new joint repairs and maintenance contract and service.
She has worked in housing for nearly 20 years for associations such as Irwell Valley and Vivid.
Her areas of expertise include customer experience, implementing business-critical change, improvement projects and frontline operational services.
As part of A2Dominion’s new corporate strategy, Ms Gascoigne will aim to simplify and streamline internal processes to make the customer journey easier and more responsive. New communication channels, enhanced team training and digital solutions will be key to this approach, the landlord said.
Ms Gascoigne said: “I’m excited to be continuing my journey with A2Dominion, working with my new colleagues to ensure our customers receive the high-quality service they deserve.
“The changes we have planned sit alongside our new corporate strategy and will really help improve our service offer. This new focus will also support our neighbourhood teams to provide a far more personalised and effective service.”
Ian Wardle, chief executive of A2Dominion, said: “Having acknowledged past performance issues, A2Dominion is committed to supporting and empowering frontline colleagues, enabling them to make real-time decisions that impact effectively for customers.
“The decision to create our first-ever executive director for customers will help us to achieve this, and will give this area the dedicated focus and resource it requires.”
In September, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) placed the G15 member on its gradings under review list amid an investigation that may result in a downgrade to non-compliant.
The RSH said that A2Dominion, which currently holds a V2 viability grading and a G1 governance grading, was being investigated in relation to an issue that may result in a downgrade to a non-compliant grade.
Non-compliant grades occur when a provider falls to G3 or G4 for governance or V3 or V4 for viability under the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement once completed.
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