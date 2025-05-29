A2Dominion appoints first-ever permanent CIO

She has held the role as a six-month interim position since late 2024, joining from the London borough of Enfield where she was interim director of digital, data and technology services.

Priya Javeri will become the 38,000-home association’s first permanent CIO and work across the landlord’s IT functions, including putting in place improvements and changes to its technology for customers and staff.

Ms Javeri brings with her over 23 years’ experience in IT roles, having held a range of senior positions at Seetec, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, Westminster City Council, and the London borough of Waltham Forest.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been offered this opportunity. It’s a great place to work with an ambitious journey ahead of us but with commitment from great teams to ensure we achieve the outcomes for our residents. I am truly excited to be part of this team on a permanent basis.”

Ian Wardle, chief executive officer of A2Dominion, said: “I am delighted that Priya Javeri has accepted the permanent position of CIO at A2Dominion following an open and competitive recruitment process.

“Priya’s understanding and experience of IT and change will be integral to making sure we deliver the best service we can to our customers, and I look forward to working together to shape the future of our services.”