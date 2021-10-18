A2Dominion chief to step down after 34 years leading association

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Darrell Mercer, chief executive of G15 member A2Dominion, has announced his retirement after 34 years at the helm.
Mr Mercer, who is the longest-serving chief executive in the sector, will leave the association in August next year to retire.
The news follows an announcement in July that Mr Mercer would be stepping down for several months to recover from an operation.
The 38,000-home landlord appointed Anne Waterhouse, A2Dominion’s then-deputy chief executive and director of central and financial services, as interim chief executive to cover Mr Mercer’s absence.
A statement issued by the association said it will now search for a new permanent chief executive to takeover from next summer.
A2Dominion said that Mr Mercer will continue with his non-executive roles, which include seats on the boards of northern landlords Your Housing Group and Zen Housing Group.
Mr Mercer started as chief executive of what was formerly Acton Housing Association – which had just 850 homes – in 1988, leading it through mergers with Cherwell Housing Association, Kelsey Housing Association and A2 Housing Group in 2004, 2006 and 2008 respectively.
He said he was “very proud” of what had been achieved in his years with the landlord and paid tribute to the “fantastic bunch of colleagues” he had worked with.
“The group has experienced phenomenal growth and continual improvement of services to customers over the past 30 years,” Mr Mercer added. “I wish to thank all my colleagues for their support over the years and look forward to returning to work once I’ve fully recovered from my bone marrow transplant.”
At the same time as announcing Mr Mercer’s retirement, A2Dominion said it had appointed Alan Collett, a chartered surveyor, as the new chair-designate of its group board.
Mr Mercer said he was “pleased [to] be leaving the organisation in the safe and very capable hands of a refreshed group board and executive management team”.
Mr Collett is the outgoing chair of 49,000-home Hyde Group and a former president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
“I am delighted to be joining A2Dominion at such an important time in the housing sector,” he said. “Providing high-quality, sustainable homes in strong communities is a vital mission.”
Ian Cox, A2Dominion’s current group chair, said he was “delighted” to welcome Mr Collett, who will assist him in finding Mr Mercer’s successor, to the board.
“He brings with him a wealth of experience and is well-placed to lead A2Dominion towards meeting its five-year corporate plan and delivering high-quality homes and services for customers,” Mr Cox said.
“I’d also like to thank Darrell for his strong track record and long and successful service to the group and sector,” he added. “On behalf of group board and everyone at A2Dominion, I would like to wish him the very best of luck for his continued recovery and retirement.”
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