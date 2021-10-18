A2Dominion chief to step down after 34 years leading association

Mr Mercer, who is the longest-serving chief executive in the sector, will leave the association in August next year to retire.

The news follows an announcement in July that Mr Mercer would be stepping down for several months to recover from an operation.

The 38,000-home landlord appointed Anne Waterhouse, A2Dominion’s then-deputy chief executive and director of central and financial services, as interim chief executive to cover Mr Mercer’s absence.

A statement issued by the association said it will now search for a new permanent chief executive to takeover from next summer.

A2Dominion said that Mr Mercer will continue with his non-executive roles, which include seats on the boards of northern landlords Your Housing Group and Zen Housing Group.