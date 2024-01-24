The 38,000-home association, which was given a non-compliant grade by the English regulator this month, has transferred the homes, as well as 160 garages and one commercial unit, to MTD Housing.

The deal included a mix of private, social, leasehold and shared ownership properties across Epsom, Ewell, Kingston upon Thames, Merton, and Sutton.

MTD is a part of William Pears Group, which is overseen by brothers Sir Trevor Pears, David Pears and Mark Pears.

The family had an estimated worth of £3.4bn when it registered MTD as a provider in 2019.

The move comes as A2Dominion continues a review of its portfolio amid reports of financial difficulties. The G15 member revealed in September that it had fallen to an annual deficit of £12.8m.