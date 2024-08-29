A2Dominion names new finance transformation director

The role had been created to support improvements the landlord is implementing to make its financial operations more efficient and effective, it said.

It comes after the Regulator of Social Housing downgraded the 38,000-home housing association to a non-compliant grade for governance at the beginning of this year.

Mr Knox, who started his role on 27 August on a 24-month full-time contract, joins from services giant Serco, where he was financial director and head of finance for the UK and Europe.