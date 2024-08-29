A2Dominion names new finance transformation director

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A2Dominion has appointed Andrew Knox to the newly created role of finance transformation director.
The role had been created to support improvements the landlord is implementing to make its financial operations more efficient and effective, it said.
It comes after the Regulator of Social Housing downgraded the 38,000-home housing association to a non-compliant grade for governance at the beginning of this year.
Mr Knox, who started his role on 27 August on a 24-month full-time contract, joins from services giant Serco, where he was financial director and head of finance for the UK and Europe.
Previously, he has held roles at BT as finance director of group operations and The Guinness Partnership as group financial controller and director of financial reporting.
Mr Knox brings “specialist knowledge of financial transformation projects across a range of organisations and sectors”, the A2Dominion said.
Tracey Barnes, chief finance officer at A2Dominion, said: “As part of the corporate strategy, Andrew will focus on a range of projects aimed at modernising and optimising financial processes and systems across A2Dominion.”
Mr Knox said: “I’m looking forward to learning about how things are done, with a view to making a real step change in quality, service and value for money.”
A2Dominion has been undertaking a shake-up of its executive team since it was downgraded for governance.
In May, the landlord announced that Paul Fiddaman, group chief executive of Karbon Homes, had joined its board.
Emma Palmer, chief executive at Eastlight Community Homes, also joined A2Dominion’s group board, becoming the chair of the customer service committee.
The social landlord recently said it was planning to cut the size of its development team by about half, with around 35 redundancies expected to be made as it focuses on investing in its current stock.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories