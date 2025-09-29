A2Dominion returns to surplus after £102m temporary accommodation sell-off

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A2Dominion has reported a financial surplus of £116.4m assisted by the sale of temporary accommodation to Westminster City Council.
In its accounts for the year to end of March 2025, the G15 landlord reported a surplus of £116.4m. This is up from a deficit of £21m the year before, and follows two years of loss for the London-based housing association.
This surplus has been helped by the sale of its temporary accommodation to Westminster City Council earlier this year, which generated £102.2m.
The landlord said this transfer of 340 homes was part of a plan to “focus on core customers” and maintenance of their homes.
Turnover also increased from £399.6m to £421.5m this financial year. Of the total turnover, 63% was generated from social housing lettings.
A2Dominion said the turnover growth was mainly driven by increased social housing lettings income, but added that joint ventures and property sales had also contributed.
However, the turnover from the sale of open market and first tranche shared ownership sales fell from £17.4m the previous year to £15.2m this year.
This year, the association spent £2.1m on major repairs relating to damp and mould and disrepair. Customer satisfaction with repairs was 63.7%.
Tenant Satisfaction Measures for overall satisfaction were 60.7% for social and affordable rent and 27.7% for shared ownership. This is an increase from 2023-24, when these figures stood at 58% and 23.8% respectively.
Ian Wardle, chief executive officer at A2Dominion, said: “Our return to profitability marks an important milestone, but it’s just the start of our journey. We have sharpened our focus on core services, investing in faster repairs and stronger resident involvement to create lasting change.
“There’s still work to do, and we’re committed to steady, year‑on‑year progress so that we ensure everyone has a home they love with A2Dominion.”
Despite inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, operating costs fell by 6%. According to the A2Dominion, it has implemented a range of cost-saving measures, which are beginning to take effect.
As such, the operating margin was 41.1% this year, up from 12.2% in 2023-24. Its gearing ratio was 50.3%.
The group also built 925 homes this year, 257 more than the previous year. The number of these which were affordable increased from 329 to 346.
With a deal now reached between A2Dominion and Ealing Council, the landlord will be building 413 new homes through its regeneration of the Green Man Lane Estate. Of these, 126 will have rents set at “genuinely affordable” prices.
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