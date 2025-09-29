A2Dominion returns to surplus after £102m temporary accommodation sell-off

In its accounts for the year to end of March 2025, the G15 landlord reported a surplus of £116.4m. This is up from a deficit of £21m the year before, and follows two years of loss for the London-based housing association.

This surplus has been helped by the sale of its temporary accommodation to Westminster City Council earlier this year, which generated £102.2m.

The landlord said this transfer of 340 homes was part of a plan to “focus on core customers” and maintenance of their homes.