A2Dominion sees jump in surplus as completions fall

The 38,000-home landlord, which is currently being investigated over possible regulatory non-compliance, posted a surplus of £20.1m in the six months to the end of September. This compared with a surplus of £10.7m in the same period last year.

The G15 group member’s bottom line was boosted by a £12.1m rise in turnover to £204.6m, despite rising costs “across the board” due to inflation. Revenue was helped by increased rent and service charge income, A2Dominion said in a stock market update.

It also booked a one-off £5.3m gain on interest payments after paying off a loan early.