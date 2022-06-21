Abandon ‘delusional’ Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and tie planning fees to inflation, MPs told

Select committee witnesses have told the government to ditch its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and instead focus on supporting bottom-up policy changes such as raising planning fees #UKhousing

The bill, published last month , contains a number of important changes for the housing sector.

“It would be much better to focus on the crisis confronting planning around climate and health, by focusing on redirecting policy.”

“Because if you change a system when it’s broken, on a scale that’s outlined in this bill and expect to deliver, that’s delusional.

He said: “With the hindsight of watching 30 years of planning reform, the reality is, if you want an effective system, you would abandon this bill and focus the department’s effort on supporting policy change of delivery on the ground.

Hugh Ellis, director of policy at the Town and Country Planning Association, was speaking during an evidence session of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee on Monday.

Alongside implementing many of the proposals outlined in February’s Levelling Up White Paper, the bill brought forward a number of ideas from 2020’s controversial Planning White Paper.

While the most radical parts of the Planning White Paper, such as the introduction of a zonal planning system, have now been abandoned, a new Infrastructure Levy to replace Section 106 remains.

But witnesses at the LUHC Committee yesterday raised other concerns, including the issue of ringfencing planning fees and reducing the green belt. The session also discussed whether opposition to developments in some areas was in the national interest.

Christopher Young QC, who represents some of the UK’s biggest house builders, said planning fees should double and be ringfenced as “planning departments are on their knees in some places”.

He insisted that no developer would be against such a change.

Victoria Hills, chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, agreed that fees needed to be raised but said that they should be tied to rises in inflation.

MPs also heard how the refusal to release green belt land could also be a barrier to development. Mr Young said he had been privy to local plan discussions in which green belt was not even mentioned.

He pointed out that “rolling out the green belt by even a few hundred yards would deliver millions of new homes”.

MPs asked witnesses where there is tension between regional and national development decisions, and whether there is a “democratic deficit” between decision-makers and communities.