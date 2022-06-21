Abandon ‘delusional’ Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and tie planning fees to inflation, MPs told

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Select committee witnesses have told the government to ditch its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and instead focus on supporting bottom-up policy changes such as raising planning fees.
Hugh Ellis, director of policy at the Town and Country Planning Association, was speaking during an evidence session of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee on Monday.
He said: “With the hindsight of watching 30 years of planning reform, the reality is, if you want an effective system, you would abandon this bill and focus the department’s effort on supporting policy change of delivery on the ground.
“Because if you change a system when it’s broken, on a scale that’s outlined in this bill and expect to deliver, that’s delusional.
“It would be much better to focus on the crisis confronting planning around climate and health, by focusing on redirecting policy.”
The bill, published last month, contains a number of important changes for the housing sector.
Alongside implementing many of the proposals outlined in February’s Levelling Up White Paper, the bill brought forward a number of ideas from 2020’s controversial Planning White Paper.
While the most radical parts of the Planning White Paper, such as the introduction of a zonal planning system, have now been abandoned, a new Infrastructure Levy to replace Section 106 remains.
But witnesses at the LUHC Committee yesterday raised other concerns, including the issue of ringfencing planning fees and reducing the green belt. The session also discussed whether opposition to developments in some areas was in the national interest.
Christopher Young QC, who represents some of the UK’s biggest house builders, said planning fees should double and be ringfenced as “planning departments are on their knees in some places”.
He insisted that no developer would be against such a change.
Victoria Hills, chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, agreed that fees needed to be raised but said that they should be tied to rises in inflation.
MPs also heard how the refusal to release green belt land could also be a barrier to development. Mr Young said he had been privy to local plan discussions in which green belt was not even mentioned.
He pointed out that “rolling out the green belt by even a few hundred yards would deliver millions of new homes”.
MPs asked witnesses where there is tension between regional and national development decisions, and whether there is a “democratic deficit” between decision-makers and communities.
Mr Young said that “it’s fine” for everything to be decided locally as long as local politicians and communities are prepared to address the “burden of development” across the UK.
He added: “It’s typically rural areas, where there’s a point in which barristers become involved in this [opposition] controversy.
“There’s an awful lot of local opposition to development which is not in the national interest; this is fuelling the housing crisis.
“So the constant reference to ‘localism is best’, I’m afraid it doesn’t always translate.”
Concerns were also raised about whether the Infrastructure Levy was too complicated and expensive and how to tackle the shortage of housing and planning professionals.
Ms Hills said: “We’ll be making a submission to the Migration Advisory Committee this summer to get town planning put back on the shortage occupations list.
“It was taken off in 2008, it was a big mistake as there were lots of international planners who were holding up our planning departments, and we’d like to welcome them back with open arms.”
Following yesterday’s LUHC Committee session, Clive Betts, chair of the committee, has today written to housing secretary Michael Gove to raise a number of concerns about the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, including fears that its provisions amount to a centralisation of the planning system.
Mr Betts took issue with a number of mechanisms, including allowing the housing secretary to grant planning permission for controversial developments and bypassing the planning system entirely.
He said: “Overall, in our view the bill radically centralises planning decision-making and substantially erodes public participation in the planning system.”
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