Abolish Homes England and let mayors lead on housebuilding

The government talks a good game on housing. The housing secretary wants to “build, baby, build” and the chancellor wants a default ‘yes’ for new homes near railway stations.

But the simple truth is that the government is way off course on its 1.5 million homes target. More than a year into this parliament only 230,000 homes have been delivered in England, and since 2022 the number of planning applications granted has actually fallen year on year.

One bright spot has been Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency. It enabled about 37,000 homes last year and has signed strategic place partnerships (SPPs) with nine mayoral strategic authorities (MSAs) – most recently the York & North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) – to support future delivery.