Abolish Right to Buy and First Homes to get councils building, UCL report says

Research by UCL’s Bartlett School of Planning, shared first with Inside Housing, found that English councils have seen a “steady increase” in direct housebuilding activity since 2017.

However, the continuation of the Right to Buy (RTB) is “the main disincentive” for councils to reopen their Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs).

The authors, professors Janice Morphet and Ben Clifford, recommended that RTB should either be abolished, as in Scotland and Wales, or at least restricted to not apply to newly built homes for at least 15 years.

Since the policy was launched in 1980, about two million council homes have been sold. An estimated 40% of them are now owned by private landlords which rent them out at much higher rates.

At the same, researchers found that of the 159 councils surveyed, “there are few in support of the First Homes programme”.

First introduced in 2021, the policy encourages developers to offer affordable housing built through Section 106 to first-time buyers with a 30% discount.