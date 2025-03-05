Above-inflation rent increases won’t resolve the council housing financial crisis

Instead of above-inflation rent increases, councils should campaign to fund HRAs sufficiently, argues Martin Wicks of the Labour Campaign for Council Housing #UKhousing

While outside of London, there are 10 councils where the arrears are more than 10% of the rent roll (the rental income that councils would receive if all the rent was paid). In London, there are 13 councils with more than 10% – the worst ones being Newham with 15%, Croydon with 17%, and Haringey with 25%.

In London, where rents are much higher than the rest of the country, the statistics are extraordinary. Over the same timescale, arrears more than doubled from £75m to £179m. Former tenant arrears rose from £46m to £88m.

There will inevitably be a further increase in arrears in the current financial year 2024-25 since the maximum increase was 7.7%, marking a two-year maximum increase of 14.7%.

Evidence of the impact of higher rents on council tenants is found in government statistics on rent arrears. For England as a whole, current tenant arrears reached £397,006,149 in 2023-24. That is nearly double the £203m in 2015-16. Outstanding arrears of former tenants rose from £126m to £200m. This is despite the fact that for four of those eight years, there was a 1% rent cut each year. Arrears still rose in each of those four years.

Given this context, what will be the consequence of five or 10 more years of above-inflation increases other than increasing arrears, putting more financial stress on more tenants? They are being penalised for the under-funding of Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs), which results from central government policy.

The Chartered Institute of Housing warned: “In theory, it would be possible to change rent policy to allow rents to increase faster and to a higher level – but there would be extra costs in terms of increased benefits payments and risks in terms of social rents beginning to approach or exceed market rents if this was pursued over an extended period.”

The Securing the Future of Council Housing report, supported by 108 councils, has warned that HRA finances are unsustainable. The extra 1% a year only provides around £74m extra income, which is a negligible amount and will have little impact on the financial crisis.

“What sense does it make to drive rents up to a level where more tenants won’t be able to afford them and councils will collect less and less of their rent?”

Instead of supporting above-inflation increases, councils should focus on campaigning for the government to fund them sufficiently to maintain and renew their existing stock.

What sense does it make to drive rents up to a level where more tenants won’t be able to afford them and councils will collect less and less of their rent? If a tenant cannot afford a council rent, what can they afford? Private sector rents are way beyond their reach.

A recent survey by Southwark Council, answered by 76 councils with more than 800,000 homes, reinforced this warning. It reported that “two-thirds of council housing budgets are on the brink of collapse” and at risk of being unable to set a balanced budget by the next general election.

“Years of financial strain have forced councils across the country to reduce their maintenance of council homes, cancel new build projects and even sell off existing housing stock,” the report said.