Abri agrees deal to take on half of the homes in Berkshire town centre regeneration

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A housing association has taken on 81 affordable homes as part of a regeneration scheme in Bracknell town centre.
Abri completed a deal with Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership (BFCP) for the homes, which will form almost half of the 169-home Market Street development.
BFCP is a joint venture between house builder Countryside Partnerships and Bracknell Forest Council that is aiming to build 400 homes on council-owned sites.
The 81 affordable homes on Market Street are split between affordable rent (52) and shared ownership (29).
Construction on the development began in November 2023 and the affordable homes are expected to be handed over to Abri by autumn 2026.
Countryside Partnerships and Abri told Inside Housing they were unable to disclose the value of the affordable housing agreement.
Located on the site of a former bus depot, the homes on Market Street will include solar panels, electric-vehicle charging points and cycle spaces.
Daniel King, managing director of London west at Countryside Partnerships, said: “In partnership with Bracknell Forest Council, we are regenerating a formerly derelict site into what will become a thriving mixed-use development with high-quality, tenure-blind new homes, thereby helping to create the council’s vision of a revitalised and flourishing Bracknell town centre.”
Market Street is the second site to be developed by the £131m BFCP joint venture, after Coopers Hill, a 52-home development with 25% affordable housing. An agreement for the affordable homes in Coopers Hill was signed with Silva Homes in November 2022.
Paul Bidwell, executive member for economic development and regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, said: “The vision has always been to redevelop Bracknell town centre in stages, bringing a full range of uses into the town centre to create and enhance the community’s social and cultural heart.
“Affordable, high-quality and sustainable housing is a key part of that vision, and the new Market Street development will provide new eco-friendly homes for families, couples and individuals in the centre of the thriving town centre.”
Sam Stone, director of land and planning at Abri, added: “When we work together we can achieve so much, and the start of these homes is a great example of collaboration coming to fruition.
“Abri is committed to delivering 10,000 warm and sustainable homes by 2030 and we’re proud to be involved with this partnership, which will provide more affordable homes to enable the local community to grow and thrive.”
Abri announced merger talks with Octavia Housing in November last year.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories