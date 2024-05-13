Abri agrees deal to take on half of the homes in Berkshire town centre regeneration

Abri completed a deal with Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership (BFCP) for the homes, which will form almost half of the 169-home Market Street development.

BFCP is a joint venture between house builder Countryside Partnerships and Bracknell Forest Council that is aiming to build 400 homes on council-owned sites.

The 81 affordable homes on Market Street are split between affordable rent (52) and shared ownership (29).

Construction on the development began in November 2023 and the affordable homes are expected to be handed over to Abri by autumn 2026.