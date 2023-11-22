Abri announces merger talks with London landlord

Today, the South of England-based landlord, which manages a total of around 50,000 homes, said it is exploring options for a formal partnership with Octavia Housing.

Octavia, a 5,000-home association, said its board had chosen Abri as its preferred potential partner after an extensive selection process co-ordinated by Savills.

Prior to the final business case, both landlords have agreed to collaborate on some of Octavia’s immediate priorities.

Octavia, which currently has a G3/V3 rating, was placed on the Regulator of Social Housing’s gradings under review list in March.