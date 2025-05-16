Abri ‘on track’ to meet or exceed 10,000-homes target

Large Southern landlord Abri remains “on track” to meet or exceed a commitment to build 10,000 homes in the decade to 2030, it has announced #UKhousing

That figure includes homes Abri built since 2020, as well as ones delivered by Octavia and a third provider – Silva, based in Berkshire – which merged with the larger landlord in October 2023.

Abri, which finalised a merger with London-based Octavia late in 2024 to form a 55,000-home organisation, said it completed 5,196 homes between 2020 and 2025.

At a time when many housing associations are experiencing drops in development, Abri said it expected that “at least” 4,972 homes will be completed during the next five years. Of those, 3,895 homes are already under contract in Abri’s current development pipeline.

Since April 2020, Abri has spent more than £1.1bn on its development programme, it said, with a total investment of £2.5bn over the 10-year period to hit the 10,000-home target.

Jo Makinson, chief investment officer at Abri, said: “Abri is committed to supporting more people to access a good-quality, warm and sustainable home, which we know provides a critical foundation for health, well-being and prosperity.”

Ms Makinson said that, in a challenging development environment, the association was “proud” to have delivered more than 5,000 homes, “helping thousands more individuals and families achieve a safe place to call their own”.