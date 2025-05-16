Abri ‘on track’ to meet or exceed 10,000-homes target

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Large Southern landlord Abri remains “on track” to meet or exceed a commitment to build 10,000 homes in the decade to 2030, it has announced.
Abri, which finalised a merger with London-based Octavia late in 2024 to form a 55,000-home organisation, said it completed 5,196 homes between 2020 and 2025.
That figure includes homes Abri built since 2020, as well as ones delivered by Octavia and a third provider – Silva, based in Berkshire – which merged with the larger landlord in October 2023.
Abri now operates across 48 local authority areas.
At a time when many housing associations are experiencing drops in development, Abri said it expected that “at least” 4,972 homes will be completed during the next five years. Of those, 3,895 homes are already under contract in Abri’s current development pipeline.
Since April 2020, Abri has spent more than £1.1bn on its development programme, it said, with a total investment of £2.5bn over the 10-year period to hit the 10,000-home target.
Jo Makinson, chief investment officer at Abri, said: “Abri is committed to supporting more people to access a good-quality, warm and sustainable home, which we know provides a critical foundation for health, well-being and prosperity.”
Ms Makinson said that, in a challenging development environment, the association was “proud” to have delivered more than 5,000 homes, “helping thousands more individuals and families achieve a safe place to call their own”.
In December 2024, Abri retained its A3 rating from Moody’s ahead of the merger with Octavia being completed. Gary Orr, chief executive of the landlord, said this demonstrated its “ongoing financial strength and financial resilience”.
Of the 5,196 homes Abri built between 2020 and 2025, 4,490 were affordable: 2,459 for affordable and social rent and 2,031 for shared ownership, according to the landlord.
Abri said it had sold 1,598 homes and completed 811 staircasing transactions (where customers increase the equity in their home) over the five years. Abri’s in-house construction team has built 266 homes.
As a strategic partner of Homes England for the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26, Abri has made 1,932 starts on site and completed 732 homes so far, it said.
Abri is working with house builders Lovell, Thakeham and Vistry Group to deliver 1,902 homes through joint ventures, 652 of which have been built.
Abri is also the lead partner of Wayfarer, a consortium of 17 affordable housing providers, including five local authorities, many of which are delivering specialist and supported housing schemes. In the past five years, members built 1,156 homes as part of Homes England programmes, Abri said.
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