Abri retains A3 stable credit rating one year on from Octavia merger

Abri has retained an A3 stable credit rating from Moody’s, which it said reflects the housing association’s “ongoing resilience” #UKhousing

In the previous financial year, Abri’s spending on all its stock jumped by 30% to £130m, while its operating margin dropped by nearly a third after acquiring non-compliant London provider Octavia Housing.

The 50,000-home landlord also recently retained its G1 and V1 rating from the Regulator of Social Housing.

Abri had said in its annual accounts for 2024-25 that the fall in overall margin from 32.6% to 22.6% over the year was primarily due to spending on Octavia’s homes.

Octavia officially joined Abri as a subsidiary last December, and the landlord explained that it had spent the last year working to stabilise Octavia’s financial position and improve its homes and resident services.

Caroline Moore, Abri’s financial officer, said the housing association is “delighted” to retain its A3 rating.

“Moody’s have recognised Abri’s strong market position and solid liquidity, enabling the continued delivery of quality affordable homes and services,” she added.