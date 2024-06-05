Abri still on course to meet 2030 development target despite 12% fall in completions

The 50,000-home landlord completed 900 new homes in 2023-24, down from 1,017 the year before. Of these 900 new homes, 731 are for affordable tenures, comprising 301 shared ownership homes and 430 homes for affordable and social rent. A further 169 homes were built for open market sale.

Abri’s in-house construction team built 37 homes and has another 274 homes under construction across six sites.

These 900 new homes include homes built by Abri and Silva, the Berkshire housing association that merged with Abri in October 2023.