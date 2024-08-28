Abri’s spending on existing stock hits all-time high of £100m

Across the Abri group, £5m was spent on building and fire safety, which included completed cladding remediation work at sites in Southampton and Bournemouth.

A total of £18m was spent at Silva Homes on its existing stock since it became part of Abri, which was included in the group’s accounts.

In its latest results, the 50,000-home group reported an 18% increase in the year to the end of March 2024, which was predominantly down to its acquisition of Silva Homes last October.

A total of £4m was spent on energy efficiency measures and £1m on tackling the “root causes” of damp and mould.

The rest was on general repairs and maintenance amid a heightened focus on standards in the sector.

As a result, Abri’s operating costs increased by £21m to £193m, partly due to extra staff costs from taking on Silva Homes employees, while the cost of repairs and maintenance rose by £9m.

The group, which is one of the South of England’s biggest landlords, also revealed that across its subsidiaries there were 900 completions in the year, down from 1,017 the year before.

However, a senior Abri executive told Inside Housing in June that it was still on course to meet its 10,000-home target by a 2030.

Abri reported a 12% fall in the number of homes sold to 288. Of these, 260 were shared ownership.

However, income from first tranche sales fell by £10m to £35m.

Turnover from markets sales tripled to £9m.