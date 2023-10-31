Academic calls for ‘cost of living index’ to reflect spend on housing

Writing in the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Autumn Briefing Paper, Mark Stephens, a professor in urban studies at the University of Glasgow, said an index related to the cost of living would be a “more rational approach” than current inflation measures.

He explained that this type of index would reflect “the costs that owners and tenant households actually face” and should be controlled by “co-ordinated monetary and fiscal policy measures”.

He added: “Such an approach would focus badly needed attention on the taxation of housing, particularly the absurdly outdated council tax.”

It comes as inflation, currently measured under the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has fallen to 6.7% after hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% a year ago.