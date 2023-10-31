Academic calls for ‘cost of living index’ to reflect spend on housing

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Policymakers should consider adopting a “cost of living index” that incorporates housing costs, to properly reflect the struggles facing renters and homeowners, an academic has argued.
Writing in the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Autumn Briefing Paper, Mark Stephens, a professor in urban studies at the University of Glasgow, said an index related to the cost of living would be a “more rational approach” than current inflation measures.
He explained that this type of index would reflect “the costs that owners and tenant households actually face” and should be controlled by “co-ordinated monetary and fiscal policy measures”.
He added: “Such an approach would focus badly needed attention on the taxation of housing, particularly the absurdly outdated council tax.”
It comes as inflation, currently measured under the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has fallen to 6.7% after hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% a year ago.
However, the CPI, the measure adopted by the Bank of England to help decide on interest rates, does not include housing costs.
Professor Stephens wrote: “The current inflationary resurgence casts doubt on the purpose of targeting a cost of living index that omits a large part of the cost of living, ie housing costs.
“It might even lead us to question why there is a global consensus that monetary policy implemented by notionally independent central banks should be the sole means of controlling a (partial) cost of living index.”
The government, according to Professor Stephens, has indicated that in future it will favour the CPIH measure, which is CPI including housing costs. But under this index, inflation is down to 6.3% in the year to August.
“The effect of housing costs within this index has been to lower the overall rate of inflation, something that statisticians and economists might find hard to explain to hard-pressed renters and mortgagors,” Professor Stephens wrote.
In his article, Mr Stephens also argued that the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) overlooks renters.
He said: “While the MPC seeks to reduce inflation, partly by increasing the cost of living and hence squeezing the spending power of the 29%of households that are buying their homes with a mortgage, it is pretty much blind to renters.”
He concluded: “Cost of living indices should be credible; excluding housing costs, or treating them in a way that bears little relation to how people experience them, undermines their credibility.”
The CIH’s Autumn Paper also includes articles on the rise and fall of housing as a political issue, shared ownership, and damp and mould.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the the CIH, said: “The Autumn Briefing Paper has been written when economic and inflationary pressures continue to deepen the housing crisis.
“It gives us further evidence of the critical role housing policy ought to play in protecting households from the wide-reaching effects of continued economic pressure.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories