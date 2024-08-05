Accent Group appoints Habinteg boss as new chief executive

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Accent Group has appointed the boss of Habinteg Housing Association as its new chief executive.
Nick Apetroaie will take the reins as head of the 20,000-home landlord from 1 November.
His appointment comes three months after Paul Dolan left Accent to become chief executive of Riverside Group.
Mr Apetroaie is currently chief executive of Habinteg, a housing association focused on wheelchair-accessible housing.
He has been credited with restarting the 3,300-home landlord’s development programme and has increased its investment in existing properties.
He has more than 15 years of leadership experience across the public and private sectors, including at Viridian, Optivo and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), where he “enhanced customer experience and organisational culture”.
Tom Miskell, chair of Accent, said: “Nick is an exemplary leader whose strategic vision and expertise, strong values and customer focus align perfectly with our own.
“Under his lead and alongside our senior leadership team, we’re confident of continued advancements in our operations and the further strengthening of our commitment to collaborate with our customers to provide quality, lasting housing solutions.
“In the role of chief executive, Nick will be instrumental in steering the strategic direction of Accent through the implementation of our new corporate strategy, building on the strong legacy left behind by Paul.
“With an energised and highly experienced leadership team, I am confident that the foundations in place, together with our continued strong governance and financial footing, will continue to guide us toward success.”
Since Mr Dolan’s departure, Accent has been led by Sarah Ireland. There will be a period of handover between Mr Apetroaie and the interim chief executive in the coming months to “ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities”.
Mr Apetroaie said: “Over the years, I have admired the excellent work that Accent colleagues have been doing to improve the lives of customers and the communities where it operates.
“My vision is to build on the strong foundation that already exists, creating an exemplary organisation that enhances the values Accent stands for: smart, driven, caring and inclusive. This, in turn, will enable us to deliver the best possible service to our current and future customers.”
Eleanor Southwood, chair of Habinteg, said: “Nick has made an enormous contribution to Habinteg during his three years with us. We are sad to see him go, but he is leaving us in a strong position for the future.
“We are putting in place interim leadership arrangements and we have every confidence that the executive team will provide stability and continue to positively deliver for our customers during this transition.
“I am sure that Nick will be a great asset to Accent and will take a deep understanding of the importance of accessible and adaptable homes to his new role.”
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