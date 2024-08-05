Accent Group appoints Habinteg boss as new chief executive

Nick Apetroaie will take the reins as head of the 20,000-home landlord from 1 November.

His appointment comes three months after Paul Dolan left Accent to become chief executive of Riverside Group.

Mr Apetroaie is currently chief executive of Habinteg, a housing association focused on wheelchair-accessible housing.

He has been credited with restarting the 3,300-home landlord’s development programme and has increased its investment in existing properties.