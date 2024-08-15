Accent more than doubles capital spend on existing stock

Accent Group more than doubled its capital spending on existing stock during 2023-24, as overall investment in its homes topped £50m #UKhousing

Overall investment in existing stock reached £52.3m across all planned, revenue repairs, voids, cyclical and major works, Accent said.

Capital and revenue investments in existing properties totalled £40m, an increase of 91% compared with the previous period.

The 20,000-home landlord ramped up its spending from £12.5m in 2022-23 to £26.2m last year, according to its annual report for the year that ended on 31 March 2024.

“This includes £1.4m on new insulation and other sustainability works to significantly improve the thermal insulation of our homes and reduce running costs for our customers,” Sarah Ireland, interim chief executive of Accent, and Tom Miskell, the group’s chair, said in a joint statement.

The social landlord said it had experienced a “bumper year” for development, with 431 completions and just over 1,200 in the pipeline. It is slated to deliver 438 homes next year.

Its approach to development also “significantly” changed during the course of its latest development and growth strategy, which ran from 2019 to 2024.

Accent said it had moved from “buying almost all properties through Section 106 or ‘off the shelf’, to a predominantly land-led programme”.

“Of the 880 homes on site at 31 March 2024, 90% were land-led,” it said. It plans to deliver around 3,150 new homes before 2031.

Accent’s turnover rose from £115m to £127m, while its surplus before tax also grew, increasing 8.8% to £23.4m in 2023-24.