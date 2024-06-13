Accent recruits chief information officer from health and safety regulator

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Accent Group has recruited a new chief information officer from Britain’s health and safety regulator.
James Anderson will join the 20,700-home landlord later this month, in a move that marks his return to the housing sector from the Health & Safety Executive, where he is currently chief technology officer.
His career also includes four years as group IT director at The Guinness Partnership and 17 years with The British Army.
In his new role, he will lead Accent’s “technology, data and transformation functions”, the housing association said.
He will also lead Accent’s digital adoption, including system changes to help the landlord meet residents’ expanding needs.
His job will include data collection, analysis and implementation to inform decisions and improve resident experience.
Mr Anderson said: “I am looking forward to working with all colleagues across the organisation, to improve the technologies we already have, to build new digital services and to apply and integrate our data to support our customers better.”
Sarah Ireland, interim chief executive at Accent, said: “The appointment of a permanent chief information officer demonstrates our commitment to building on our existing strong foundations, while future-proofing the organisation to meet the needs of the housing sector and our customers.
Mr Anderson’s skills and experience will help Accent to “embed” its goals “across the organisation”, she added.
She continued: “Accent is entering an exciting new chapter, and James will play a key role in developing our systems and taking our service delivery to a new level.”
Ms Ireland became interim chief executive of Accent in April after previous boss Paul Dolan left to lead Riverside.
She joined the 20,700-home housing association in 2018 as executive director of development and growth, before widening her remit to include oversight of Accent’s strategy.
On her new role, she said: “My ambition for the next few months is to embed the foundation stones for the delivery of our new three-year corporate strategy across the organisation; invest in our success with new digital systems and start to grow our profile and impact – to ensure that we deliver even more for our customers.”
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