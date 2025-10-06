Accent secures £33.8m from government to boost its affordable housing programme

The funding, part of a £2bn top-up announced in spring 2025, will enable Bradford-based Accent and its partners to deliver 301 additional affordable homes, most of which will be for social and affordable rent.

Thrive Homes, one of Accent’s partner housing associations, will build 22 social and affordable rented homes in Borehamwood, while Accent will deliver the remaining 279 across its development programme.

Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Accent, said: “This latest funding is a great vote of confidence in our place-based development programme and our people.