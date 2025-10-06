Accent secures £33.8m from government to boost its affordable housing programme

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Accent Housing has secured government funding of £33.8m through its partnership with Homes England which will go towards building over 300 homes.
The funding, part of a £2bn top-up announced in spring 2025, will enable Bradford-based Accent and its partners to deliver 301 additional affordable homes, most of which will be for social and affordable rent.
Thrive Homes, one of Accent’s partner housing associations, will build 22 social and affordable rented homes in Borehamwood, while Accent will deliver the remaining 279 across its development programme.
Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Accent, said: “This latest funding is a great vote of confidence in our place-based development programme and our people.
“It means we can go further and faster in delivering the affordable homes that communities across the country desperately need.
“With demand higher than ever, we are determined to play our part in tackling the housing crisis and providing secure, quality homes for those who need them most.”
Steve Morris, interim executive director for development and sales at Accent, added that the landlord currently had over 700 homes under construction on 18 sites from Surrey to Yorkshire, including the regeneration of a large estate in Bradford due to be completed in spring 2026.
Mr Morris said: “This additional support gives us confidence to keep building, while we await announcements around the government’s longer-term funding plans.”
The 20,000-home landlord is a strategic partner with Homes England under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026 and last year completed 453 homes, its highest in a decade.
Of these, 72% or 332 homes had an energy performance certificate rating of A, the highest number achieved across the sector.
In May, the 20,000-home landlord had its long-term credit rating of A reaffirmed by S&P Global.
The rating followed a period of turnaround at the top of the association, which has replaced both its chair and chief executive in the past year.
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