Accessible homes can help drive health equity and national growth

This is further supported by the report Habinteg released last year with the Housing and Communities Research Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Living not existing: The economic and social value of wheelchair user homes, which showed that wheelchair-accessible housing could save the household and the public purse around £94,000 per person over 10 years.

This puts into financial terms what disabled people have been saying for some time – that accessible housing is the key to greater independence, health and well-being and can be pivotal in gaining and maintaining employment.