Accessible housing, policy changes and Pride month – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

@CalGrevers, disabled influencer and activist, has been documenting on Twitter his search for an accessible home in Edinburgh. Having looked into accessible social housing and found that it would be a more than three-year wait, he crowdfunded over £40,000 to fund buying a share of an independent living property.

His descriptions of trying to access the Scottish government-funded LIFT Open Market Shared Equity, and trying to buy a share of a housing association flat, expose the roadblocks in the way of accessible housing.

New Supply Shared Equity is no longer an option as buying a 60% share of a flat in Places For People’s upcoming Portobello development (the only one available in #Edinburgh) would require me to put down a £85k deposit & take out a mortgage loan of £44k. — Cal Grevers (@CalGrevers) June 5, 2022

Since he has posted about these problems, Scottish government ministers have reached out to meet Mr Grevers and discuss how these programmes could be made to work better for disabled people.