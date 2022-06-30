Accessible housing, policy changes and Pride month – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

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One man’s search for an accessible home in Edinburgh, the Right to Buy extension, PRS reform and Pride month are among the subjects #UKhousing has been talking about on Twitter this month. Jess McCabe reports
@CalGrevers, disabled influencer and activist, has been documenting on Twitter his search for an accessible home in Edinburgh. Having looked into accessible social housing and found that it would be a more than three-year wait, he crowdfunded over £40,000 to fund buying a share of an independent living property.
His descriptions of trying to access the Scottish government-funded LIFT Open Market Shared Equity, and trying to buy a share of a housing association flat, expose the roadblocks in the way of accessible housing.
New Supply Shared Equity is no longer an option as buying a 60% share of a flat in Places For People’s upcoming Portobello development (the only one available in #Edinburgh) would require me to put down a £85k deposit & take out a mortgage loan of £44k.— Cal Grevers (@CalGrevers) June 5, 2022
Since he has posted about these problems, Scottish government ministers have reached out to meet Mr Grevers and discuss how these programmes could be made to work better for disabled people.
Across #UKhousing Twitter, the past month has seen an outpouring of reaction to Westminster government policy. First was the extension of the Right to Buy to housing associations.
Sarah Williams (@sarahwpickle), who works in housing at a Welsh local authority, noted: “Right to Buy: If the government intends on subsidising tenants to buy at a cheap price whilst simultaneously subsidising RSLs [registered social landlords] to ensure 1:1 replacement, why don’t they just skip the middle man and start building houses and give them away?”
Allister Young (@AllisterYoung), chief executive of Coastline, posted a substantial thread analysing how the Right to Buy has fuelled rising welfare costs. “We’ve transferred assets to the private sector, and we’re now subsidising property owners through the welfare system,” he wrote.
Listening to the Prime Minister's announcements on housing. Frustrates me that debates in this area don't often enough have solid foundations in data and evidence, or learning from the past. So thought I should point out a few things (deep breath!) (1/8) #ukhousing #cornwall— Allister Young (@AllisterYoung) June 9, 2022
By contrast, proposals to reform the private rented sector were broadly welcomed. Homelessness charity @centrepointuk said, for example: “The measures will really help young people, and protect against unfair evictions.”
@EmerDemeza, who works in policy research for Citizens Advice, tweeted: “Tenants tell us over and over that Section 21 has prevented them from making complaints to their landlord in case they’re evicted in retaliation. Giving tenants greater security should put them in a stronger position to challenge or negotiate with their landlord.”
📢It's here! Today govt release the Renters Reform White Paper - 3 years after plans were first set out. Sounds like lots of good in there - especially the end of Section 21 'no fault' evictions— Emer Demeza Sheehy (@EmerDemeza) June 16, 2022
Will want to see detail but a quick🧵with our initial takehttps://t.co/e33pkli8vc
@LGBTIQoutside, a community centre, shelter and refuge in London, was another account to highlight the positive impact the reforms could have. “These proposed renters reforms will hopefully make a change to our community who we see exploited and evicted by dodgy landlords every day. Particularly our young, homeless and our trans ppl who don’t have the job security, references or deposits for more secure tenancies,” the organisation tweeted.
June is Pride month, and lots of LGBTQ+ homelessness organisations have been taking the opportunity to highlight what they do.
@LGBTIQoutside posted about the history of Pride, and shared photos of their fake tattoo table at Colour Factory, using the hashtag #homelesslgbtiqsolidarity.
📢 STONEWALL WAS A RIOT AGAINST POLICE VIOLENCE TOWARDS BLACK TRANS HOMELESS QUEERS— The Outside Project (@LGBTIQoutside) June 18, 2022
🧱👮🏻♂️#nopoliceatpride
Come say hi at our fake tattoo table @femmefataletattoo party @colourfactorylondon #homelesslgbtiqsolidarity pic.twitter.com/UnQgp2wuCk
Meanwhile, @aktcharity launched its Queer to Stay campaign.
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the first UK-based Pride march.— akt (@aktcharity) June 2, 2022
Please make a donation to our 'Queer to Stay' appeal and help us make sure that we can be there for all LGBTQ+ young people who need us by supporting our appeal today.https://t.co/vq6bSJvJSK pic.twitter.com/VmiLiAZfsF
@GypsyTravellers – the account of charity Friends, Families and Travellers, “working to get a fair deal for Gypsies, Roma and Travellers”
@CarterSheron – Sheron Carter, former chief executive of Habinteg, has just taken over the reins at Hexagon
#Housing2022 – the hashtag for the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester
Housing consultant @colinwiles started a debate about how social landlords communicate with residents, and particularly the tone they use. He posted a letter sent by a redacted landlord to a tenant threatening legal action if residents dry laundry on their balconies.
@richardpdc2013 responded: “They missed off ‘please dry your washing in a tumble dryer or over the bath so it creates plenty of black mould. Then we’ll blame you for that too’.”
This is the kind of thing that is bringing housing associations into disrepute. If I received this letter as a resident I would be furious. #ukhousing pic.twitter.com/JxXjCR1k4C— colin wiles (@colinwiles) June 10, 2022
A Harvard study has cast doubt on the impact of using a “business case” and profitability as the reason for organisations to hire more diverse candidates, finding that it actually put off potential job candidates from under-represented backgrounds.
@shrutinha (Shruti Bhargava, chair of Unity Homes), responded: “I often think that we should be asking for ‘lived experience’ CVs to complement our professional CVs. Maybe that way recruiters wouldn’t be so ready to judge and reject those without privilege/who’ve faced glass ceilings/ who have faced adversities.”
I’ve been saying this for years ! https://t.co/3Uc7aAsOSr— Shruti Bhargava (@shrutinha) June 20, 2022
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