Accountability and consistency in AI regulation

Organisations must establish their own guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, writes Lauren Trevelyan, principal consultant at Altair #UKhousing

By collaborating with the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (now called the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit), the Ada Lovelace Institute, the Alan Turing Institute and programmes like Bridging Responsible AI Divides and Responsible AI UK, the AISI is leading foundational AI safety research.

The UK government has made some impressive strides with the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (AISI), the first state-backed organisation focused on AI safety for the public. This initiative aims to develop the socio-technical infrastructure necessary to understand and proactively manage AI risks.

The housing sector, known for its strict regulations, focus on quality and consumer rights, now faces significant challenges as it grapples with advanced technologies like generative AI. With increasing bad press and scare-mongering around AI, it’s clear that we urgently need a robust regulatory framework.

Even with these efforts, there’s still a significant gap in common standards for AI quality and consistency. The AISI is attempting to address this. The government’s white paper on AI focuses on supporting innovation through a flexible framework rather than rigid regulations. However, since this framework isn’t statutory, and its effectiveness is under periodic review, it leaves us wondering how the housing sector’s voice will be heard in these evaluations.

It’s currently unclear how many housing sector providers are complying with emerging standards such as those set out in A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation. This government policy paper encourages regulators to look at technical ISO standards when aligning AI usage to the framework principles: safety, security and robustness; appropriate transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress.

As AI references in sector-specific regulations are few and far between, and the existing policy paper requires a high level of interpretation and technical expertise, it remains difficult to see how many organisations can and are complying. This might be a challenge you’re already facing in your organisation.

The government’s research paper points out relevant use cases for the sector, such as the use of AI systems to accelerate the recruitment process. It also highlights issues like poor data quality, whether that’s misleading data being input into the AI system, or bias/stereotypical data being reproduced.

“While it is suggested that AI can free us from tedious tasks, it also brings ethical and governance challenges, especially as AI autonomy increases”

While it is suggested that AI can free us from tedious tasks, it also brings ethical and governance challenges, especially as AI autonomy increases.

It may be that you have already encountered some ethical dilemmas or data-quality issues with AI in your housing organisation. A key goal of AI regulation is to boost public trust, but current regulations don’t address crucial issues like data access, which are vital for training large language models (LLMs). This gap highlights the need for a sector-specific approach to AI regulation, considering the unique risks and needs of social housing when compared with other industries.

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has been instrumental in aligning regulations and fostering dialogue among regulators. It has published a vision for a coordinated approach to digital regulation, covering the benefits, harms and auditing of algorithms.

However, the DRCF was not created to support all the functions necessary for implementing a comprehensive AI regulatory framework.