Accounts for newly merged Swan reveal £130m deficit after huge impairment from problem schemes

Swan recorded a £130.8m deficit in its last full-year as an independent business, after it booked huge impairment losses caused by problems on six major development schemes #UKhousing

In the accounts, Swan said it had encountered “significant challenges” during the year in its commercial operations, “largely as the result of investment decisions implemented by the previous management of the business”.

Swan’s problems have centred on its development projects at Beechwood, Laindon, Watts Grove, Blackhorse Yard, Exmouth and Purfleet.

The accounts, published today, had been delayed for months, which led to issues with lenders as failure to publish accounts constitutes a breach of the loan agreement.

The 11,000-home landlord, which today became a subsidiary of Sanctuary after a rescue merger , revealed a group impairment of £186.5m in the year to the end of March 2022.

It added: “At a subsidiary level, these challenges have led to cost overruns, delays to works and thus sales have been slower to materialise.”

Swan’s debt increased as a result of loans to its subsidiaries, it said.

Most of the association’s development schemes were handled by its subsidiary, Swan Commercial Services, which operated its modular housing facilities and built homes for another subsidiary, Swan New Homes.

“This meant that all the commercial risk involved in constructing these homes was held by the Swan Group rather than passed to contractors as is more common in the sector,” the accounts said.

Swan also booked a £16.6m impairment on its second modular factory, where it signed a 15-year lease in 2020 but is being decommissioned, along with its other modular factory.

However, it said a “full estimate” of discontinuing its modular operations – a decision that was taken in December, so outside the reporting period for these accounts – cannot yet be made.

Swan also reported a sharp drop in turnover in its last financial year. Revenue fell 43% to £108m as sales of homes, including shared ownership, slid 64% to £39.7m.

The landlord pointed to sales on two sites, but said due to cost increases, caused by completion delays and the pandemic, no profit had been made.