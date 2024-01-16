ACM and LPS blocks to be prioritised for inspection under new safety regime

The inspections are part of the BSR’s remit to monitor the safety of “higher-risk” buildings, which includes all residential blocks taller than 18 metres.

“We will be prioritising for building assessment those buildings still clad with aluminium composite material (ACM) and those LPS buildings built between 1957 and 1973 which cannot confirm remediation work has been carried out and they have gas systems/networks,” a BSR spokesperson said.

The body said in November that it is aiming to have checked 40% of higher-risk blocks by April 2026.

The priorities of the new inspection regime were first reported by Construction News, and come after the latest official figures show that 22 buildings with ACM cladding, the type used on Grenfell Tower, are still yet to start remediation work.