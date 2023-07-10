The landlord’s latest accounts for the 2022-23 financial year show that its pre-tax surplus is nearly 73% higher than in the previous financial year of £58.6m.

The multimillion-pound gain on acquisitions was “predominantly relating to Swan”, but the stock market update also highlighted that the business tie-up with the troubled landlord in February this year “has had a negligible impact on the financial performance and position” in 2022-23.

Now up to 119,695 homes following the merger, Sanctuary’s total group revenue increased just over 16% on the previous year to £943.8m.