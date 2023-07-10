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Sanctuary has posted a surplus before tax of £101.3m, largely thanks to a £38.5m net gain on acquisitions from Swan, following their rescue merger earlier in the year.
The landlord’s latest accounts for the 2022-23 financial year show that its pre-tax surplus is nearly 73% higher than in the previous financial year of £58.6m.
The multimillion-pound gain on acquisitions was “predominantly relating to Swan”, but the stock market update also highlighted that the business tie-up with the troubled landlord in February this year “has had a negligible impact on the financial performance and position” in 2022-23.
Now up to 119,695 homes following the merger, Sanctuary’s total group revenue increased just over 16% on the previous year to £943.8m.
Its group operating surplus of £199.6m was £21m more than in 2022. The underlying operating surplus of £188.7m, adjusted to remove fixed-asset sales surpluses, represents a near 10% on the previous year.
Sanctuary said these figures “reflect continued growth, recovery from the pandemic and efficiencies across businesses”.
Its EBITDA rate was up 9% to £279.8m, and its EBITDA MRI interest cover “remained high at 120.3%”. It was 128.4% in 2021-22.
Its operating margin was down 0.9% on last year at 21.1%, and the underlying margin of 20% was down to “increased investment in properties, development sales and the impact of steeply rising cost inflation compared to modest rental income increases of only 4.1% and 3% in England and Scotland respectively”.
The accounts show that Sanctuary’s affordable housing business benefited from an increase in revenue from existing homes, which, together with additional revenue from 869 new affordable homes, resulted in growth of £17m (4.2%).
Revenue from the sale of 307 developed properties saw an increase of £36.7m (66.2%) over the prior year as a result of increased sales volumes.
The group “continues to have a modest development programme with only 13% of revenue being derived from shared ownership and outright sales”.
The landlord said it had so far weathered some of the inflationary pressures seen in 2023 through “fixed-price contracts, an energy hedging strategy and part-year pay awards”.
Its rent arrears and void losses remained stable at 3.25% and 1.8% respectively.
Sanctuary said its liquidity was also strong thanks to a closing cash balance in 2022-23 of £180.1m and £434m of undrawn facilities.
Ed Lunt, chief financial officer at Sanctuary, said: “Our results place us in a good position to pursue our strategic objectives, deliver to our customers and fulfil our social purpose, while having the continued financial capacity to withstand external economic factors, including inflationary pressures.”
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