Action cannot come soon enough for building safety and leasehold

Gove denied that the government had merely added ‘yet another toxic layer to the mess’ and added that ‘we need to ensure that we are in a position to reassure lenders, leaseholders and everyone in the market that buildings are safe’.

If this was so far, so encouraging from the new secretary of state, we’ve heard such fine words before from ministers from Boris Johnson down and not that much has changed apart from more leaseholders being caught up in the scandal.

And another Commons debate 90 minutes later was a reminder of one of the reasons why progress has been so slow and so many problems have been left unresolved. This came during the second reading debate on the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill that will reduce ground rent to a peppercorn for new leaseholders (effectively meaning there is no ground rent).

This latest attempt at leasehold reform changes the status quo for the future while doing nothing for the existing leaseholders whose plight forced the government to act in the first place.

As happens when MPs press for more radical action on fire safety, minister cite the complexities of the issues involved as reasons why they cannot act more quickly on leasehold.

And just as progress has been painfully slow on remediating cladding since Grenfell, so it is also more than four years since ministers first promised to ban the sale of leasehold houses. That issue is not addressed in the new Bill but is promised in further legislation to follow ‘later in this parliament’.

Ministers clearly sympathised with repeated interventions from critical MPs and pointed to the results of the continuing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority in changing the behaviour of developers.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said that the Bill had been ‘narrowly defined, as the Law Society advised—so that we can get on and deal with the most egregious offences on ground rents and then move on to the more complicated matter of wider leasehold reform’.

Former housing secretary Robert Jenrick strongly supported the Bill, arguing that: ‘It is a comprehensive piece of legislation to remove more of the iniquities of the present leasehold system, and to pave the way for the wholesale introduction of commonhold.’

However, there were reminders of the lobbying from vested interests that has dogged previous attempts at leasehold reform and a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes on this one.

As originally drafted, the Bill would have exempted developers of retirement homes from the requirement to reduce ground rents to a peppercorn, but the legislation will now apply to them from 2023.

Robert Jenrick told the Commons: ‘As secretary of state, I came under fierce resistance and lobbying from the retirement property sector. Its lobbyists approached members of Parliament and my department and threatened judicial review of our proceedings. I considered it to be an unfair practice, targeted at the most elderly and vulnerable in our society, that in addition to paying their service charge they should pay a ground rent that might escalate at a significant pace.’

Interventions from several Tory MPs suggest that such lobbying is still going on, along with efforts to exempt more complex developments such as flats above shopping centres from the Bill. They warned of ‘unintended consequences’ from the legislation.

For Labour MPs, the issue is that the legislation does not go remotely far enough. As Mike Amesbury summed up the Bill: ‘For people already trapped in leasehold properties with high and escalating ground rents, it does nothing. For those trapped in flammable flats, facing soaring costs and crippling remediation bills, it does nothing.

’For leaseholders facing extortionate service charges without any transparency on where the money is going, or suffering from other unfair terms and conditions or limitations on enfranchisement, it does nothing.’

If it was not obvious enough already, the building safety and leasehold scandals are two sides of the same coin.

No matter how ‘complex’ the issues, the action that is promised ‘shortly’ and ‘in due course’ cannot come soon enough.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing