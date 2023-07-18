Action on overheating missing from government’s climate change plans, says UKGBC

The third National Adaptation Programme, or NAP3, was published by the government on Monday 17 July.

It set out how the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and other departments will adapt the UK’s homes, buildings and natural environment to deal with climate change from 2023 to 2028.

The plan included new funding for research and projects that focus on climate resilience and pointed to recent amendments to building regulations to reduce the risk of overheating in new-build homes.

However, Louise Hutchins, head of policy and public affairs at UKGBC, said that a nationwide strategy to install shutters, reflective paint and insulation was lacking from the plans.