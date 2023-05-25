The December 2022 review of the sector, commissioned following a national scandal over disrepair, recommended seven key changes to improve the social housing sector in England.

These included an audit of all social homes, new standards on maintenance and repairs, and community hubs to develop a proactive local presence.

Through a programme called ‘Knowing our Homes’, the action plan details the NHF and the CIH’s aims to develop a new shared approach to assessing homes that all social landlords can adopt.

This will help to link data about the condition of homes to the demographics of tenants.