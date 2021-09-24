Activist short seller targets £900m supported housing REIT

ShadowFall Capital & Research wrote an open letter to Civitas on Thursday declaring that it holds a short position in the publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) equivalent to 0.82% of its outstanding shares – meaning it will profit if the share price falls.

The fund said it is targeting Civitas because of “doubts” about the transparency of some of its deals, the claim that its business is based on a “100% government-funded framework” and the “viability and quality” of its rental income.

In a statement to the stock market, Civitas said the letter “is based on factual inaccuracies, incorrect assumptions, erroneous comments and assertions which are not grounded in fact”.

Civitas Social Housing buys up properties that have been adapted for use as specialised supported housing – a tenure for working-age adults who need extensive, long-term care – and leases them to housing providers, with the high rents paid by housing benefit.

Its portfolio is valued at £915.6m, housing 4,391 people.

Among a flurry of claims and 24 questions for the REIT, ShadowFall’s letter pointed to “significant financial difficulty” at some of the housing associations that act as Civitas’ tenants.

The REIT’s share price fell below 91p on Thursday after being at 100p last week and having already fallen from a 120p peak in early August, but recovered slightly on Friday to 92.65p at the time of publication.