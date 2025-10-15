Additional 3,800-home masterplan by University of Cambridge will target 50% affordable homes

Outline planning permission for the next phase of the development, which first began in 2013, sets out how around 3,800 additional homes will be delivered, alongside new green spaces, community facilities and active travel routes.

The 50% affordable homes will be aimed at university key workers, with the rest on the open market.

Combined with the 1,850 homes already built or under construction in the first phase, Eddington will provide around 5,650 homes in total.