Additional 3,800-home masterplan by University of Cambridge will target 50% affordable homes

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The University of Cambridge has revealed a revised masterplan for the future phases of the Eddington development, which comes with a target of up to 50% affordable homes.
Outline planning permission for the next phase of the development, which first began in 2013, sets out how around 3,800 additional homes will be delivered, alongside new green spaces, community facilities and active travel routes.
The 50% affordable homes will be aimed at university key workers, with the rest on the open market.
Combined with the 1,850 homes already built or under construction in the first phase, Eddington will provide around 5,650 homes in total.
The next phase has been described as “a major step forward in realising the vision for North West Cambridge” after years of planning and three rounds of public consultation over the past 12 months.
Key features of the plan include a mix of homes, ranging from townhouses and maisonettes to apartments, plus new community facilities, and a commitment to active and sustainable travel.
The higher education institution explained that “the revised masterplan also reflects the university’s commitment to creating an ambitious, enduring and sustainable community that supports both the academic mission of the university and the wider needs of Cambridge”.
Matt Johnson, head of development for North West Cambridge at the University of Cambridge, said: “This is an important milestone for Eddington.
“Submitting the masterplan reflects years of engagement with the community, and we’re proud of the balanced and ambitious proposals we have put forward. Eddington is already a place where people live, learn and connect, and with the future phases it will continue to grow into one of the most sustainable and vibrant neighbourhoods in Cambridge.”
The development is considered vital to sustaining Cambridge’s position as a global centre of excellence.
The plans come after a survey conducted by the university found that 89% of all respondents said it was either difficult or impossible to find a suitable home when they moved to Cambridge.
The outline planning application will now be considered by the Joint Development Management Committee, which comprises members appointed by the City Council and South Cambridgeshire District. If the green light is given, work is hoped to start by the end of next year.
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