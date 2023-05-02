Address the homelessness crisis in Northern Ireland, councillors urged

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Councillors have been urged to address Northern Ireland’s “homelessness crisis” ahead of local elections on 18 May.
Homeless Connect, a body for the homelessness sector, has called on councillors to ensure local government assists in homelessness prevention, drive through new social and affordable housing and put people with experience of homelessness at the heart of policy-making.
On 1 December 2022, over 25,600 households on the social housing waiting list had homelessness status, according to Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities.
Last year, more than 15,600 households presented to the Housing Executive as homeless, while just under 7,000 children were accepted as homeless as part of households presenting as homeless.
Mark Baillie, public affairs and policy manager for Homeless Connect, said: “Our key asks are in the areas of planning, consultation and coordination.”
One demand centres on using planning powers to address the need for new social and affordable housing.
“It is unacceptable to have 44,500 households on a social housing waiting list,” Mr Baillie said.
“These figures are shocking, and too many households in Northern Ireland are clearly unable to access good-quality, affordable housing.”
Councillors were also asked to commit to an audit of council homelessness services, appoint a homelessness prevention lead, and enforce the measures of the Private Tenancies Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 to protect tenants.
Mr Baillie added: “We need every level of government pulling in the same direction. Local councils need to play their part. We hope political parties here will show the leadership we need... to take us on the journey to seeing an end to homelessness once and for all.”
The Department for Communities was contacted for comment.
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