Address the homelessness crisis in Northern Ireland, councillors urged

Councillors have been urged to address Northern Ireland’s “homelessness crisis” ahead of local elections on 18 May #UKhousing

On 1 December 2022, over 25,600 households on the social housing waiting list had homelessness status, according to Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities.

Homeless Connect, a body for the homelessness sector, has called on councillors to ensure local government assists in homelessness prevention, drive through new social and affordable housing and put people with experience of homelessness at the heart of policy-making.

Last year, more than 15,600 households presented to the Housing Executive as homeless, while just under 7,000 children were accepted as homeless as part of households presenting as homeless.

Mark Baillie, public affairs and policy manager for Homeless Connect, said: “Our key asks are in the areas of planning, consultation and coordination.”

One demand centres on using planning powers to address the need for new social and affordable housing.

“It is unacceptable to have 44,500 households on a social housing waiting list,” Mr Baillie said.