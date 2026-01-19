Admin body for Sustainability for Housing makes senior appointment

The Good Economy, which is the secretariat for Sustainability for Housing (SfH), has appointed a new head of sustainability for housing.
Danielle Hughes will take on the role with SfH overseeing the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS).
Ms Hughes is described as someone with “a wealth of experience across both the UK and US housing and sustainability sectors”.
She most recently served as an associate at SfH and was closely involved with the promotion of the SRS. She has also advised a number of UK housing associations with their corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.
Prior to this, Ms Hughes was the ESG strategy and communications manager at The Housing Finance Corporation, where she was later promoted to sustainability and treasury manager.
She said: “I’m delighted to take on this role and continue supporting the sector in embedding sustainability at its core.
“The SRS is a vital tool for transparency and accountability, and I look forward to working closely with our adopters and partners to ensure it remains practical, relevant and impactful as the sector grows.”
The SfH believes the appointment marks a significant point in the investment of the resources needed to deliver on the strategic objectives in its 2025 Annual Review.
This includes ensuring the SRS criteria remain relevant, useful and practical, working with Housemark to create a highly valuable data resource and becoming a knowledge hub for the sector on ESG.
The data company was appointed in 2024 to help take the body’s ESG reporting “to the next level”.
Piers Williamson, chair of the SfH, said: “Danielle’s appointment represents a significant step for Sustainability for Housing.
“With someone dedicated full-time to promoting the Sustainability Reporting Standard, we can enhance our engagement with adopters and strengthen our role as a voice for ESG for the housing sector.
“Danielle’s experience and passion for sustainability will be invaluable as we move into this next phase of growth and impact.”
Mr Williamson was announced as Brendan Sarsfield’s replacement in June 2024 after his predecessor stepped down after three years in the post.
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