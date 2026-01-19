Admin body for Sustainability for Housing makes senior appointment

Danielle Hughes will take on the role with SfH overseeing the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS).

Ms Hughes is described as someone with “a wealth of experience across both the UK and US housing and sustainability sectors”.

She most recently served as an associate at SfH and was closely involved with the promotion of the SRS. She has also advised a number of UK housing associations with their corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.