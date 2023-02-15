A&E isn’t equipped to help young people in a mental health crisis – but intensive housing support is

.@TimWates1 considers a new report setting out how intensive housing support could help young people with mental health problems and relieve the burden from A&E

Yet what is less frequently considered is the role housing can play in healthcare. There are significant opportunities for the housing sector to support wider society by working alongside providers of mental healthcare. This was an issue brought into sharp focus this month by a report, Away from hospital and into the community, commissioned by Look Ahead Care and Support.

As we enter 2023 and the challenges it brings with it, housing associations and developers are again presented with stark choices. Do we as an industry invest more in new homes or in the sustainability of existing homes? How do we support colleagues and customers with the cost of living crisis?

Anyone who has experienced a mental health crisis, or seen a loved one go through it, knows that there is a real lack of in-patient care available. Hospitals are already struggling to cope with those who come to accident and emergency departments with injuries. Those suffering from a whole raft of physical conditions often need surgery, but are stuck in big backlogs waiting for operations.

In these circumstances, only people who are already at the very worst point in their mental health – having attempted suicide, perhaps several times – can get hospital care. Young people are being turned away from GPs and hospitals with little more than leaflets about helplines they could call.

“Community services offered in a homely environment can provide treatment to young people at crisis point and ensure fewer of them reach crisis in the first place”

At the report’s launch in the House of Lords, we heard the harrowing story of one parent who had taken her suicidal son into hospital, and was simply sent home, saying she felt lonely and petrified at the thought of losing her son.

Drawing on a series of in-depth interviews with young people, parents, carers and more than 20 NHS and social care staff, the research demonstrates that accident and emergency departments are ill-equipped to help those in crisis.

But far from just lamenting the problem, this report identifies a solution with huge potential: intensive housing support.