A&E isn’t equipped to help young people in a mental health crisis – but intensive housing support is

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Tim Wates considers a new report setting out how intensive housing support could help young people with mental health problems and relieve the burden from A&E
As we enter 2023 and the challenges it brings with it, housing associations and developers are again presented with stark choices. Do we as an industry invest more in new homes or in the sustainability of existing homes? How do we support colleagues and customers with the cost of living crisis?
Yet what is less frequently considered is the role housing can play in healthcare. There are significant opportunities for the housing sector to support wider society by working alongside providers of mental healthcare. This was an issue brought into sharp focus this month by a report, Away from hospital and into the community, commissioned by Look Ahead Care and Support.
Anyone who has experienced a mental health crisis, or seen a loved one go through it, knows that there is a real lack of in-patient care available. Hospitals are already struggling to cope with those who come to accident and emergency departments with injuries. Those suffering from a whole raft of physical conditions often need surgery, but are stuck in big backlogs waiting for operations.
In these circumstances, only people who are already at the very worst point in their mental health – having attempted suicide, perhaps several times – can get hospital care. Young people are being turned away from GPs and hospitals with little more than leaflets about helplines they could call.
“Community services offered in a homely environment can provide treatment to young people at crisis point and ensure fewer of them reach crisis in the first place”
At the report’s launch in the House of Lords, we heard the harrowing story of one parent who had taken her suicidal son into hospital, and was simply sent home, saying she felt lonely and petrified at the thought of losing her son.
Drawing on a series of in-depth interviews with young people, parents, carers and more than 20 NHS and social care staff, the research demonstrates that accident and emergency departments are ill-equipped to help those in crisis.
But far from just lamenting the problem, this report identifies a solution with huge potential: intensive housing support.
Community services offered in a homely environment can provide treatment to young people at crisis point and ensure fewer of them reach crisis in the first place. They are also vital respite care facilities, giving exhausted parents a break from looking after very unwell teenagers.
A great example is The Hope Service, run by the Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Care Quality Commission and Ofsted registered, The Hope Service is staffed by psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, teachers, art and drama therapists, family therapists and activity workers. The teams work with young people to stop the escalation of mental ill health, both in a residential setting and outside.
“The housing sector is not just about getting roofs over people’s heads – critical though that is. We can and should play a broader role in society”
Financial modelling undertaken as part of this research demonstrates that specialised health and housing services of this sort cost some 52% less than equivalent stays in hospital, at £2,000 per week instead of £4,200. That means ministers could be making more of this care available to more young people right now by redirecting funds.
The overall conclusion I draw from a very valuable piece of research is that the housing sector is not just about getting roofs over people’s heads – critical though that is. We can and should play a broader role in society. But doing so requires more effective partnerships between the NHS, local authorities and housing developers to make more services like Hope a reality. As ever, we look to government to produce the means with proper funding, rather than just willing the ends.
Tim Wates, director, Wates Group
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