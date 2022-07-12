Affordable completions fall slightly at Vistry Group

The group’s trading update for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 showed that affordable completions fell by 7% from 669 in the first half of 2021 to 623 in the first half of 2022.

While affordable joint venture completions fell by 26% from 163 to 121 between these two periods.

However, Vistry did see a 3% increase in total completions up from 3,126 in the first half of 2021 to 3,219 this year.

The trading update predicted a “very strong forward sales position”, with total housebuilding and partnerships mixed-tenure forward sales expected to increase by 16% from £1,847m in the first six months of 2021 to £2,144m in the same period this year.