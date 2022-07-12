Affordable completions fall slightly at Vistry Group

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Vistry Group has reported a slight drop-off in affordable completions in the first half of this year, according to its latest trading update.
The group’s trading update for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 showed that affordable completions fell by 7% from 669 in the first half of 2021 to 623 in the first half of 2022.
While affordable joint venture completions fell by 26% from 163 to 121 between these two periods.
However, Vistry did see a 3% increase in total completions up from 3,126 in the first half of 2021 to 3,219 this year.
The trading update predicted a “very strong forward sales position”, with total housebuilding and partnerships mixed-tenure forward sales expected to increase by 16% from £1,847m in the first six months of 2021 to £2,144m in the same period this year.
The update also reported strong cash generation, with its net cash position increasing to £115m as of 30 June 2022, up from £31.6m at the end of the same period in 2021.
Vistry said a growing need for housing from local authorities, housing associations, the private rented sector and providers of accommodation for older people is driving very high demand in its partnerships business.
The group did acknowledge that wider industry cost pressures, including rising energy costs and increasing wages, are pushing up costs for certain materials.
However, the house builder said planning remains the single most significant constraint on the business, referencing continuing capacity issues within local planning authorities and the increasingly challenging political and regulatory environment around issues such as nutrient neutrality.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry Group, said: “The group has delivered an excellent first-half performance, significantly exceeding our expectations at the start of the year. Demand has been strong across all areas of the business and our forward sales positions further strengthened.
“The business is in great shape and well positioned to maximise the broader market opportunities. With leading capability across all housing tenures and being one of the largest private sector providers of affordable housing, the group is uniquely positioned within the housebuilding sector, and we continue to drive the benefits from our housebuilding and partnerships combination.
“While mindful of the wider economic uncertainties, we are positive on the outlook for the group and expect to see significant margin progression in the full year, with adjusted profit before tax for the 2022 financial year to be at the top end of market forecasts.”
Vistry Partnerships has entered into a number of new development agreements in recent months, including a deal with Transport for London and Peabody to deliver nearly 100 homes in east London.
In May, Nottinghamshire County Council also selected Vistry Partnerships to deliver an 805-home development.
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