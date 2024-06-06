Its survey for the final quarter of 2023-24, which involved nearly 200 providers, found that landlords spent £7.9bn on repairs and maintenance over the year as they continue to prioritise damp and mould and building safety.

Affordable homeownership completions reached 5,923, the highest recorded figure since data was first collected in 2011.

The sector also saw the highest level of investment in three years, with new finance of £4.4bn arranged in the quarter.

The survey, which provides an overview of the financial health of housing associations that manage more than 1,000 homes, covers the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024.

Housing associations spent around £14.4bn on the acquisition and development of new homes over the financial year – 10% more than the previous year.

However, they expect to spend £15.2bn in 2024-25, 4% lower than previously forecast.