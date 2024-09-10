Affordable Homes Programme struggling in rural areas, Peter Denton says

Peter Denton was asked at the Housing Community Summit what the government’s housing and regeneration agency was doing specifically for rural areas.

He responded: “It’s really tough.”

“It’s not that there’s a lack of commitment,” he said. “The Affordable [Homes] Programme has an explicit focus on rural delivery, and it’s the bit that we’re struggling with, overall.

“To get contractors to go out into more rural areas… just the nuts and bolts of doing it are vastly more expensive on average. I think it’s 20% from memory. Just getting contractors is difficult.”