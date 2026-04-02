Affordable housing completions plummet in Scotland as six regions see no social rent homes in 12 months

Affordable housing starts and approvals plummeted by 15% and 9% compared to 2024, and social rent starts reached the lowest level on record, according to data from the Scottish government’s affordable housing supply programme (AHSP) released yesterday.

Nearly four in five affordable homes built in 2025 were for social rent and almost half the drop in completions were affordable homeownership schemes.

Councils and housing associations built a fifth of all new housing in the country, but homes developed by the latter dropped by nearly 40% on the previous year.

Edinburgh City and Midlothian saw the highest completion rates, with more than 15 social homes built per 10,000 people.