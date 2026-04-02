Affordable housing completions plummet in Scotland as six regions see no social rent homes in 12 months

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Scotland’s rate of affordable housebuilding fell by a quarter in 2025 to reach its lowest level in 13 years, sparking calls from the sector for a new approach from political leaders.
Affordable housing starts and approvals plummeted by 15% and 9% compared to 2024, and social rent starts reached the lowest level on record, according to data from the Scottish government’s affordable housing supply programme (AHSP) released yesterday.
Nearly four in five affordable homes built in 2025 were for social rent and almost half the drop in completions were affordable homeownership schemes.
Councils and housing associations built a fifth of all new housing in the country, but homes developed by the latter dropped by nearly 40% on the previous year.
Edinburgh City and Midlothian saw the highest completion rates, with more than 15 social homes built per 10,000 people.
There were no social rent homes built in six regions: Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Inverclyde, Clackmannanshire, the Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands.
Across all tenures, completions were down by 13% and starts fell by 6%. Despite the gloomy outlook, the AHSP saw an uptick in the last six months of the year, with 58% more approvals and 21% more starts compared to the same period in 2024.
But the figures mean that, four years in, the SNP administration has delivered just 32,500 of its planned target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.
Last year Màiri McAllan, the housing secretary, pledged the government would build 36,000 affordable homes by 2030.
The SNP also backed allocating £4.1bn of public money to the AHSP over the next four years, though May’s election could shift the balance of power in Holyrood.
But Shelter Scotland claimed it is highly unlikely the SNP will meet the 2032 target as according to the charity’s analysis, 41,500 affordable homes would have to be built between 2028 and 2030.
In a statement yesterday Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “Once again, social housebuilding remains too little, too slow, too late for the tens of thousands of people impacted by the housing emergency.”
She added: “No party has put forward a credible plan to deliver the homes Scotland needs, meaning politicians of all parties are planning for more people to be pushed into homelessness.
“We need new money and a new approach. Failing to act will cost families and taxpayers more, with local authorities forced to make more cuts to fund temporary housing.”
Last year, research commissioned by Shelter, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) found around 15,700 social homes need to be built in Scotland per year to meet estimated housing need.
Ms Watson added: “The equation is simple, whoever forms the next government must commit to building the 15,693 social homes every year that Scotland needs.”
Gillian McLees, CIH Scotland director, said the continued fall in housebuilding is a “worrying trend” and shows more action is needed to tackle the housing emergency.
Richard Meade, the chief executive of the SFHA, said the figures should be “yet another wake-up call” to politicians.
He highlighted the devastating consequences of the crisis, with more than 10,000 children in temporary accommodation, and said a “radical and credible plan” is needed.
David Bookbinder, director of the Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations, said the figures reveal the “critical importance of maximising funding and longer-term certainty in the programme”.
Jane Wood, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, said the statistics should be “of concern to everyone” and without government action the housing emergency risks becoming a “national catastrophe”.
She said the problem risks becoming worse unless the planning system can find and release more effective land and do this more quickly.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Scotland newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of all the key news and insight affecting the Scottish affordable housing sector.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories