Affordable housing fund reaches £362m of institutional investment

The investment management firm has secured £337m in commitments, with a further £25m of conditional commitments, for its Community Housing Fund (CoHo).

This is the third iteration of CoHo 3, which aims to support the delivery of new affordable homes.

It focuses on areas of England where housing costs “significantly outpace local incomes”, Man Group said.

The fund targets 90% affordable homes across the portfolio, with a mix of social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership. Man Group also aims for all homes to be built to high Energy Performance Certificate standards.