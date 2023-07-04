Affordable housing ‘on cliff-edge,’ claims Scottish Labour after 50% fall in pipeline

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Affordable housing is “on a cliff-edge,” Scottish Labour has claimed, after the pipeline of new affordable homes fell 50% since 2020.
According to the latest figures from the Scottish government, the number of affordable homes starting construction in 2023 fell by 42% compared with March 2020.
Compared with last year, affordable housing starts decreased by 15%.
The number of affordable housing planning approvals has also fallen by 50% since 2020 and 18% in the past year.
Scottish Labour said this meant fewer houses are being started and even fewer are being approved, which is costing hundreds of Scots access to affordable homes.
Affordable housing is being hit particularly hard, it added. By contrast, starts for housing across all tenures only fell by 25% since 2020.
Mark Griffin, housing spokesperson for Scottish Labour, said the figures “signal a supreme failure” from the Scottish government.
He added: “This programme has been left dangling off a cliff-edge by [deputy first minister of Scotland and finance minister] Shona Robison as target after target is missed.
“Scottish Labour would ensure everyone has a home they can be proud of by improving housing supply, building more homes and making better use of the housing stock we have.”
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “It’s hugely concerning that the number of affordable homes being started has continued to decline. This isn’t just about bricks and mortar – our social homes change lives.
“They lift people out of poverty, provide thriving communities and help us build a more socially just society. However, these figures yet again make clear that we simply aren’t building them at the rate we need.
“Put simply: we need to go much further, much faster. Missing our affordable supply targets has real world, long-term impacts on lives. We must now see Scottish government take urgent, concerted, action to deliver the affordable homes we so desperately need.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland has led the UK in the delivery of affordable housing with 122,201 affordable homes delivered since 2007, with 86,240 of these for social rent. We are pleased that the number of affordable homes completed in the latest year to end March 2023 is the highest annual figure since the statistical series began in 2000.
“Looking across the housing sector, total all-sector new housebuilding completions are also at their highest annual level to end March since 2008.
“We are aware that global issues, such as rising costs of construction supplies, workforce issues, COVID-19 and the UK government’s decision on Brexit, are significantly impacting the pace of delivery of affordable housing.
“We are working closely with partners to mitigate these issues where possible and continue to collaborate to achieve our shared goal of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be available for social rent and 10% in remote rural and island communities.”
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