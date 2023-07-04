Affordable housing ‘on cliff-edge,’ claims Scottish Labour after 50% fall in pipeline

According to the latest figures from the Scottish government, the number of affordable homes starting construction in 2023 fell by 42% compared with March 2020.

Compared with last year, affordable housing starts decreased by 15%.

The number of affordable housing planning approvals has also fallen by 50% since 2020 and 18% in the past year.

Scottish Labour said this meant fewer houses are being started and even fewer are being approved, which is costing hundreds of Scots access to affordable homes.

Affordable housing is being hit particularly hard, it added. By contrast, starts for housing across all tenures only fell by 25% since 2020.

Mark Griffin, housing spokesperson for Scottish Labour, said the figures “signal a supreme failure” from the Scottish government.