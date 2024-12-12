Affordable housing provision in Wales drops by 3% in 2023-24

In data released on Wednesday, the Welsh government said that despite the drop, the figure was the third highest total since the data started being recorded in 2007-08.

The total includes new build homes as well as those secured through purchase, acquisition, leasing or conversion of existing dwellings.

The figures also revealed a year-on-year drop in the number of homes that count towards the Welsh government’s target of delivering 20,000 new low-carbon social homes during the current Senedd term.

In 2022-23, 3,212 affordable homes were delivered and in 2023-24, the sector completed 3,158 affordable homes. These homes along with ones built in 2021-22 bring the total delivered against the target to 8,933.