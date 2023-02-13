Affordable housing starts in London up more than 50%

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The total number of affordable homes started in London during this financial year has risen more than 50% on the prior year’s figure to 6,877, figures released by City Hall reveal.
The mayor of London’s office revealed that the total number of starts, for the first three quarters to the end of December last year, had jumped from 4,524 in the comparable period for the previous year.
Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, thanked the capital’s councils and housing associations for delivering what he described as an “impressive increase in affordable homes starts, despite an unprecedented range of economic challenges”.
The rise in starts was driven in part by the 3,698 homes funded through the mayor’s Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) that were started from September to December 2022.
At the same time, 5,360 affordable homes were completed in the year to the end of December, nearly 900 more than in the same period last year.
City Hall said the figures have been delivered despite the ongoing disruption and delays caused to the construction industry by the combined effects of the pandemic, Brexit, and the invasion of Ukraine, which have disrupted supply chains, resulted in a labour shortage and led to soaring construction costs.
These latest figures come after Inside Housing reported in May last year how councils in London built more homes last year than any year since local authorities’ housebuilding powers were severely restricted in the 1980s.
Mr Khan said: “Despite strong economic and political headwinds battering the construction sector, we are once again showing that we can and will put Londoners first by building the genuinely affordable homes they so desperately need.
“Since I became mayor, council homebuilding in London has hit its highest levels since the 1970s and overall affordable housebuilding is at the highest level since City Hall records began.
“I would like to thank London’s councils, housing associations and our capital’s wider housing sector for their efforts in helping us to continue building a better, fairer London for everyone.
“However, in order to continue making progress the government must now provide the additional funding we need to safeguard housing delivery in the capital.”
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said the latest figures are a testament to the commitment landlords have to tackling the housing crisis, and the strong partnerships between the mayor and local authorities across the city.
She added: “There is no doubting the massive challenges providers face, such as rising costs and challenges like building safety. That’s why it’s important that the government continues to support the building of much-needed genuinely affordable homes in London, and across the country.”
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