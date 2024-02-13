Affordable housing up but overall building on downward trend, London Plan review says

The report on the London Plan, led by Christopher Katkowski KC, was commissioned in December by housing secretary Michael Gove.

Published on Tuesday 13 February, it concluded that four years into the plan period, net housing additions in London are averaging “consistently” less than 38,000.

The capital had cumulatively fallen short of its housing targets by around 60,000 homes, with only four boroughs meeting or exceeding their 10-year target.

However, within this trend, the authors noted that London has seen “a welcome increase in affordable housing completions”, even if this is “not at a level sufficient to meet affordable housing need”.