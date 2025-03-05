Affordable rent scheme to deliver 300 homes in Northern Ireland

Mr Lyons said: “When I launched the executive’s housing supply strategy a few weeks ago, I said we had to be innovative and radical when it comes to tackling our housing issues.

“There is a collective effort across government, the housing sector and private sector to deal positively with the challenges we face.

“Intermediate rent is a key strand of this. I am pleased to see it progressing and look forward to seeing this transformational scheme become reality.”

Jon Anderson, development director at Maple & May, said that “as the first intermediate rent operator in Northern Ireland”, it plans to address housing need by building intermediate homes for rent.

The homes will be both within mixed-tenure developments, alongside social and private homes, and as standalone intermediate rent sites “enabling further options for eligible lower-income households to apply for a high-quality and stable home at a more affordable rent”, he said.

Justin Cartwright, national director for the Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland, said the announcement on intermediate rent homes is a “positive development” for the country.

He added: “We are pleased to see the Department for Communities taking action to address the pressing need for affordable housing, and we welcome Maple & May’s appointment to deliver this important project.

“This scheme, which reflects policies we have been involved in developing, will provide much-needed support to those on lower to moderate incomes.

“The focus on providing high-quality homes at below-market rents, with enhanced security of tenure, is a significant step forward.

“We commend the collaborative effort that has brought this initiative to this stage, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on communities across the region.”