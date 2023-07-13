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The development director of a Scottish council has raised concerns that housing associations may target easier greenfield sites under NPF4, the new national planning framework.
Robin Presswood, executive director of city development at Dundee City Council, told Inside Housing that nationwide affordable housing requirements mean more challenging brownfield sites could be neglected as housing associations choose an “easier development path to get [their] numbers”.
NPF4, which came into force in February, includes a blanket 25% requirement for affordable housing across all new developments in Scotland. Local authorities that want more or less than this will have to argue why the figure is not appropriate through their local development plan.
Historically, local authorities set their own affordable targets as a percentage of any new build scheme under Section 75 agreements.
“It’s great that affordable housing is put on the table more prominently,” Mr Presswood said. “And crucially, it will give choice in terms of housing associations and the limited extent to which councils do new build.
“But there is a danger that the affordable sector will choose to target easier sites, because at the moment, we tend to see affordable developments on important regeneration sites – it could be a prominent city centre site, it could be part of an estate regeneration project.”
Mr Presswood explained that “virtually all of our sites are brownfield” in Dundee, meaning the danger was less pronounced there, but challenging sites in larger authorities could be neglected.
“This is probably not a Dundee example,” he said. “But if you say 25% of that greenfield site needs to be affordable, it provides a much easier development path for housing association to get its numbers.”
Dundee has not had an affordable housing quota like other local authorities, Mr Presswood said, because it had a good supply of housing already, and tended to focus on the Scottish government’s strategic housing investment program as its primary delivery vehicle.
Last year Dundee built around 200 houses via housing associations and 300 via the private sector.
Unlike its predecessors, NPF4 supersedes local development plans and includes measures to encourage greener and more walkable developments.
Mr Presswood called NPF4 “the biggest change in planning policy in a generation”, adding that “some of it is really welcome”.
From a house builder’s point of view, he said, “you actually want certainty across Scotland. Having that simplicity and certainty for the developer community is helpful. And it makes producing local development plans easier for us, as the local authority.”
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We believe everyone should have a safe, good quality and affordable home that meets their needs in the place they want to be. Our planning system, nationally and locally, can support the government’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing.
“NPF4 will create quality places by planning housing together with local infrastructure and services, making better use of town and city centres as well as regenerating vacant and derelict land and supporting well-being and net zero ambitions.
“While NPF4 supports a contribution of at least 25% affordable homes on a site, that is not a blanket requirement, providing for that figure to be higher or lower where justified by evidence.”
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