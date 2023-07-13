Robin Presswood, executive director of city development at Dundee City Council, told Inside Housing that nationwide affordable housing requirements mean more challenging brownfield sites could be neglected as housing associations choose an “easier development path to get [their] numbers”.

NPF4, which came into force in February, includes a blanket 25% requirement for affordable housing across all new developments in Scotland. Local authorities that want more or less than this will have to argue why the figure is not appropriate through their local development plan.

Historically, local authorities set their own affordable targets as a percentage of any new build scheme under Section 75 agreements.