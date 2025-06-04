Affordable target of 40% in new towns will be ‘difficult’ for housing associations

Asked by the committee how the private sector could support the government in its aim to build more social housing, Ms Leech said the only way of getting the “amount of social housing that is needed” is through grant funding.

She pointed to a report produced by the BPF last year which found that if the government was to increase social housing investment by around £10bn, that could unlock the same amount of capital from the private sector, and lead to the delivery of 145,000 affordable homes a year.

“There’s a big prize there. Almost by definition you can’t deliver homes at sub-market return through the private sector, but there are ways we can come in and support and underpin the housing association model if the government puts in the grant funding,” Ms Leech added.

The evidence session explored a range of other issues focusing on the delivery of new towns and the role of the private sector, including land assembly, the use of compulsory purchase orders and the need for a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors.

Highlighting the example of Thamesmead in London, Ms Neal flagged up the challenge of how to keep large-scale developments running over a long time period and changes in polls at a local and national level.

“There needs to be some certainty that if people invest at the beginning, 20, 30, 40 years later, there’s still going to be a will and a desire for that new town to be delivered.”

Speaking at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum last month, chair of the New Towns Taskforce Sir Michael Lyons reiterated that 40% of housing in new towns will be dedicated to “genuinely affordable housing”.

More than 100 potential sites for new towns have been put forward by councils, developers and landowners to the taskforce, which is expected to recommend a list of locations next month.

Also last month, a report by consultancy WPI Strategy identified Leeds and Milton Keynes as the most favourable local authority areas for a new town.

It estimates the average cost of delivering a new town of 10,000 homes at between £3.5bn and £4bn. However, the government has since refuted that figure.